Video courtesy of Brandon A. Barraza.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is hurt after they crashed their vehicle into a tree near the corner of Calloway Drive and Lake Superior Drive Saturday morning, according to an eyewitness account.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to witnesses.

The car was travelling southbound on Calloway Drive when it collided with a tree off the abovementioned corner.

According to the eyewitness video, officers with the Bakersfield Police and Kern County Fire Department were on the scene as the crash victim was being transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

This is a developing story.