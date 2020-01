BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was stabbed multiple times Saturday night after allegedly assaulting another man at his apartment in Southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department say they responded to a stabbing at an apartment in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue around 10:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Bernardo Zapien, 28, suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations, BPD says.