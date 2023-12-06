LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department battled and extinguished a fire in Lamont on Wednesday morning, the department announced.

KCFD said firefighters were dispatched to the 10000 block of San Diego Street at 6:49 a.m. for a report of smoke from an attic. Responding firefighters saw smoke from the fire from several blocks away.

As they arrived, firefighters say they saw a single story house with smoke pushing out of the attic vents in addition to smoke and fire coming from the rear corner of the structure.

KCFD said firefighters pulled a hose line off the fire engine, taking it to the rear of the house. The captain of the crew used forcible entry tools to gain entry into the locked back door.

As the second fire engine arrived, firefighters entered the house, performing a victim search and fire attack, but KCFD said the search produced no victims and the house was confirmed to be all clear.

The structure was found to be vacant, with no interior furnishings, according to the department. Fire crews remained on scene to thoroughly check the fire area for complete extinguishment.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.