Video captured confrontation after infant, young boy left in vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As she approached the van, Mayra Law was shocked at what she saw: an infant and a boy who appeared about 3 left inside.

“My heart just dropped,” Law told 17 News. “How could someone do something like that and leave, you know, kids locked in the vehicle with the windows fully up, and no one in there with her and just walk away? And it was like 100 degrees yesterday when I checked my phone.”

Law, a mother of a young girl and currently 8 months pregnant, said her motherly instincts kicked in and she began recording on her cellphone.

In the video, which has racked up more than 16,000 views on Facebook, Law and others congregate around the silver minivan parked Wednesday afternoon outside the FoodMaxx on Niles Street. Someone asks whether they should break a window. The young boy then unlocks the doors.

Law said the keys were in the ignition and the air conditioning was running but it was warm inside. She said a blanket covered the face of the baby, who wasn’t buckled in.

Before they could remove the children, a woman dressed in a black tank top and shorts approached the van. Law said the woman swore as she walked up.

Someone is heard in the video telling the woman, “Your baby’s not buckled.”

The woman responds, “(Expletive) who gives a (expletive), (expletive).”

The video then shows the woman rapidly approach the camera and the recording ends.

Law said she turned off the camera and prepared to defend herself when the woman charged her. Other people intervened, she said.

They tried to keep the woman there until deputies arrived, but the woman jumped in the van, reversed it, and sped out of the parking lot, Law said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson confirmed the incident was reported and an investigation is ongoing. He said the woman in the video has not been identified, and it’s unclear if she is the mother of the children or a caretaker.