BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield firefighters pulled over to greet a 6-year-old on Tuesday and the friendly encounter was captured on video.

Adrian Espinoza, 6, was riding his bicycle when the two firefighters made their stop. They gave Adrian a sticker and asked if he was “big and strong.” Adrian then showed off his muscles to them.

Victor Espinoza, Adrian’s brother, captured it all on video and said it made his brother’s day.