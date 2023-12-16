BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Popular vegan restaurant Vida Eatery will be closing its doors and moving to an online catering service at the end of the month, according to a social media post.

According to the post, Vida Eatery will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 30 as the restaurant “can no longer survive as a sit down.” The closure includes Double O Creamery and The Paleta Company, which are both located inside the restaurant.

However, the restaurant will not be completely unavailable, as it is set to pivot to an online ordering and catering business, including both Double O Creamery and The Paleta Company. Vida Eatery will also be available at farmers markets around town alongside Vida Juicery, the post says.

“Thank you for everything…we were told we wouldn’t last a year…not only did we last a year, we survived COVID and thrived for five years starting in the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market to where we are now,” said the post. “This is not good bye this is see you later!”

The restaurant is currently located at 4530 Stine Rd. in Bakersfield.