BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Victory Outreach is set to giveaway 300 turkeys on Nov. 15.
The giveaway is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Victory Outreach at 912 New Stine Rd., according to organizers.
The giveaway is first come, first serve.
