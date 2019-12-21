Victory Outreach Southwest distributes toys at annual event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is days away, but a Bakersfield church started its gift giving early.

Every year, Victory Outreach Southwest hosts an event for families in need.

Hundreds of excited kids lined up with their parents for a chance to choose a brand new toy to call their own.

Assitstant Pastor Robert Amparano says the reason they do it is simple.

“Last year there was a little kid that stayed here for many hours and all he wanted was a bike. Well, he got a bike last year and he drove it around the parking lot all excited. That’s what it’s all aobut,” he said.

“It’s not so much aobut the toys, but a reminder that the community is still there, it still cares and its willing to support.”

It’s the sixth year Victory Outreach Southwest has hosted its toy giveaway event.

