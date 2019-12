Victory Outreach Church is giving away up to 1,000 toys Friday to families most in need this holiday season.

The toy giveaway is part of Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield church’s Annual Toy Giveaway and Safe Street event.

Registration for toys begins at 6 p.m. Victory Outreach says ID and proof of address is needed. The child receiving the toy must also be present.

It takes place Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heavenly Pines Christmas Tree lot located at 4647 White Lane.