UPDATE (5:38 p.m., Aug. 12) -- Police said they were contacted after the initial press release by a woman who said the images released were of her, and that she had never lived in or been to Bakersfield.

Officers determined a man had been communicating with someone who claimed to be the woman. This man believed he was in a romantic relationship with the woman, and thought she was missing and in danger. There was never any request for money or goods from the person pretending to be the woman.