BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach Bakersfield will be hosting its annual Christmas Toy giveaway for children and families in need on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The local church is partnering with New Arising Destiny Center and Toys for Tots for the family-friendly event that offers free toys to children in the community.

The event will take place at the church, located at 912 New Stine Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

Children must be present in order to receive a toy, organizers say, and one toy per child will be given.

According to organizers, registration for the event will begin at 6 p.m. Identification and proof of address is required.