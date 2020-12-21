Victory Outreach Bakersfield gives away hundreds of toys to local children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was an early Christmas for some children Sunday as Victory Outreach Bakersfield gave out toys Sunday morning.

Assistant Pastor Gerardo Mendoza said hundreds of families walked away with gifts. He said they kept giving away toys as long as people kept coming.

“Regardless of what’s happened this year, it’s Christmas and we want to continue to make the best of every opporunity, our family our friends,” he said. “If we’re able to do this for the community that was our goal.”

Mendoza said they teamed up with other businesses and groups like Toys For Tots to make the giveaway possible.