BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Family Services will host an event to teach the community about foster care and becoming a resource parent for foster children.

According to a news release, interested persons will hear about how they would impact foster children’s lives by becoming resource parents, as well as have their questions answered and learn how they would receive support throughout their resource parenthood journey.

The Victory Family Services Open House will take place March 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at their location on 4200 Truxtun Ave. Ste. 202.

If interested, RSVP by March 20.