Victims Rights March takes place Tuesday in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Families and supporters of victims of unsolved crimes will march in Downtown Bakersfield this week, bringing attention to their calls for justice and answers.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office Victims March is set for this Tuesday.

If you are the loved one of an unsolved murder victim, or a community member who feels this is an important issue, this is geared towards you.

Not only is it a time to meet other families, but it's also a time where law enforcement, prosecutors, crime lab techs, and victims advocates will all be in the same place.

The event begins at the Liberty Bell in front of the courthouse at the corner of Truxtun and Chester avenues at 4 p.m. with information tables from various agencies.

At 5:30, attendees will march from the Liberty Bell to Mill Creek Park.

The event is scheduled to continue until 7 p.m.