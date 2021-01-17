Victims of suspected DUI crash spend night at Buttonwillow CHP office

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were victims of a suspected DUI crash spent last night at the Buttonwillow CHP office.

In a social media post, the Buttonwillow CHP said with the family’s car damaged and nowhere to go for the night, officers made a makeshift bed in the office for them to spend the night. The department said officers also treated the family to breakfast this morning, replaced their damaged car seat and drove them to reunite with family from out of town.