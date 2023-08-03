BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A victim is suffering injuries after being involved in a hit and run crash Thursday night, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.

The CHP Traffic update shows the crash happened near Fairfax Rd. and Edison Highway in southeast Bakersfield. A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car according to the Traffic Update page. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m.

Hall ambulance transported the victim to Kern Medical and fire officials are clearing the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

