BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting Monday afternoon on Goodman Street in northeast Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to a report of a victim of gunshot wound in the 700 block of Goodman Street at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Their current condition is unknown.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.