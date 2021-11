ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 58 Saturday as Devon David Arn of San Luis Opisbo, Calif.

Arn, 20, was the driver. He was traveling west when he crashed head on into a semi-truck traveling east between Tower Line Road and General Beale Road.

Arn was pronounced dead at the scene.