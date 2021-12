SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Officials identified the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway Friday night as Jeffrey Brian Cooper of Ridgecrest.

Officials said Cooper, 35, was driving a Nissan pickup truck when he crashed into a semi on the shoulder of the road.

He died at the scene from injuries.