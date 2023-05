BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal crash involving two cars that occurred on the 10800 block of Campus Park Drive in Bakersfield, according to the KCSO.

Gayla Sue Price, 66, was driving a car that was struck by another car at the Campus Park Drive location on April 18 at 5:14 p.m., the release says.

Price died at the scene and a postmortem exam will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death, the coroner says.