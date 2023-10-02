BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The victim killed in a semi-truck rollover crash on Sunday has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, 24-year-old Michael Leo Gonzalez of Shafter was a passenger in a fuel truck when the operator of the truck lost control of the vehicle and overturned. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCSO said the crash happened on Main Drain Road just north of 7th Standard Road at approximately 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 1.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Gonzalez’s death, KCSO said.

The California Highway Patrol is the lead investigation agency involved in this crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call them at 661-396-6600.