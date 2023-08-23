SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A victim who died earlier this month in a multi-car collision near Shafter has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said the victim, identified as 21-year-old Luis Andree Gallegos Prieto, died at the scene on Monday, Aug. 14 at approximately 4:35 p.m.

According to KCSO, Prieto was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle.The collision happened at East Lerdo Highway and Driver Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video from the scene appeared to show two vehicles had burned following the crash.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm cause and manner of death, KCSO said.