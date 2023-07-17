BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Highway 58 crash that happened on Friday, June 30.

According to KCSO, the victim has been identified as 59-year-old Tomas Gutierrez Campusano of Lamont. Campusano was driving on Highway 58 east of Broome Road in Tehachapi when his vehicle collided with a rock at approximately 7:05 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on scene, KCSO said. A postmortem examination was conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.