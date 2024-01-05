BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriffs investigated a stabbing in a shopping center on Friday night.

On Jan. 5, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man suffering from a stab wound just after 7:30 p.m., according to officials. KCSO confirmed one male victim was stabbed near Niles Street and Shalimar Drive and transported to the hospital for treatment.

KCSO confirmed the injuries were non-life-threatening and medical aid was on scene.

It is unclear if any suspects are in custody at this time. Check back later for updates regarding this story.