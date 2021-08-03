Victim dies in possible mistaken identity shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials say that 25-year-old mother, Jacqueline Flores, has died after being shot in a car last week in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says they don’t believe Flores was the intended target in the shooting and she may have been the victim of a mistaken identity.

Police say they responded to Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue on July 27 around 10:30 p.m. regarding a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Flores inside a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head.

According to police, her six-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say the child was uninjured, but a bullet did enter the rear window where the child was seated.

The Fresno Police Department says this is the 43rd murder in the City of Fresno this year, compared to the 22 murders that had occurred last year at this time.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help support Flores’ family and a total of $10,550 in donations has already been raised.