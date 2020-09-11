Via Arté festival to be held next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to stop one local festival from happening this year. The Bakersfield Museum of Art announced the 22nd Annual Via Arté Italian Street Painting Exhibition will be held on Oct. 17 and 18 at the Marketplace. Professional artists will transform the Marketplace parking lot into chalk masterpieces.

The museum said in a news release that due to coronavirus concerns, they are working with the Kern County Public Health Department and the Marketplace to ensure it will be a safe event. The event will be held at a smaller scale and social distancing measures will be in place. Masks and facial coverings will be required at the event. You can read more about the Via Arté COVID-19 protocols here.

Bakersfield Museum of Art is also looking for sponsors for the event. Individuals and organizations that sponsor Via Arté will have their names displayed at the exhibition. If you would like to sponsor the event, visit here. You can also donate here.

Artists

The museum is asking participating artists to create a 7×7-foot square at the exhibition. A maximum of two artists can work on each square due to social distancing. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Sept. 27.

To apply for the Via Arté exhibition, visit viaartebakersfield.com/apply.