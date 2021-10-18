Via Arte announces street art festival winners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Via Arte street art festival brought artists of all ages to The Marketplace this weekend, and on Sunday judges crowned some winners.

The award for Best Use of Color went to Samantha Bethel; Claire Rossetto clinched the award for Best Technique; Best Rendition went to Katrina Rocha, with a piece inspired by Spanish artist Joqauin Sorolla’s painting “The Fisherwoman.”

East High School’s work won out of the high schools, but Best in Festival was awarded to Abby Kinsey.

Kinsey says her painting, “Girl with her Red Hat” was so detailed it required her to work on it through the night applying the finishing touches.

“I was really frustrated with it last night and then to this morning to find out, like I did OK, that’s very nice,” she said.

Via Arte is one of Bakersfield’s largest artwork festivals allowing people of all ages showcase their creativity and passion for art.

Cash prizes are given to all festival award winners.