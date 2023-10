BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 97 that was previously located in south Bakersfield has been demolished.

After previously providing companionship and support for local veterans for 50 years, VFW Post 97 was officially put out of commission on Sunday.

In it’s hay day, the post had more than 500 members. Now, post officials are hoping a new location will fix a decline in members.

The new location of VFW Post 97 has not been announced.