BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comrades and Canopies, a local military veteran skydiving team, returned for its first major event since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

The organization held a Red, White and Blue-Skies event at Skydive Taft with a total of 14 jumpers skydiving more than 13,000 feet in the air. Ten of those jumpers were veterans, with one of the veteran jumpers being 86-years-old.

“Our organization is one of the perfect organizations to link up with when you transition into civilian life,” Chad Garcia with Skydive Taft told KGET. “We’re going to reinvigorate your life. That adrenaline and excitement you got when you were down range, when you were serving wherever you were in world, we’re going to reintroduce that to you on a healthy level, from 13,000 feet in the sky.”

The group has been doing the skydiving events since 2017, and has had more than 2,000 local veterans make the leap. The group hopes that more will follow.

The organization now plans to hold a skydiving event every weekend. More information can be found at the Comrades and Canopies pages on Facebook and Instagram.