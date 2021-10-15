Veterans Stand Down event offers resources for local veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross of Kern County and the California Veterans Assistance Foundation partnered to hold Kern County’s 22nd annual Veterans Stand Down event at Stramler Park on Thursday.

The event, which is a safe space for all veterans, including homeless veterans or those in transition, was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year, veterans were offered free haircuts and health screenings, encouraged to meet with career advisers, take home clothing, and more.



Event organizer Deborah Johnson said they “want to make sure as veterans go into our winter months, that they are prepared. We don’t want to see them unsheltered, but we want to make sure if they are unsheltered, that they are prepared going into winter.”