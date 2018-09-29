Veterans Resources Center at Bakersfield College to get portion of millions in state grant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield College is getting a big boost to help expand its Veterans Resource Center.

The college has been selected by the California Community College's Board of Governors as one of the 29 community colleges to be awarded a share of $4.9 million.

These funds go directly to assist the hundreds of veteran students working to achieve their academic goals and earn a degree from Bakersfield College.

Over the past five years, enrollment of student veterans at the college has grown tremendously -- up 40 percent.

The top three academic pathways for currently enrolled student veterans at the college is business, STEM and nursing.