BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Country veterans received a warm welcome after returning from the latest Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

The veterans arrived at Meadows Field Thursday evening. The group of veterans spent a few days in the nation’s capitol touring monuments built in their honor.

“It was unbelievable and I would recommend any veteran who has not taken the trip definitely do it,” Air Force veteran Gary Paddock said. “They are making improvements and they are always adding more names to the Vietnam wall.”

The crowd filled the terminal at Meadows Field welcoming home the veterans with red, white and blue, waving American flags and handmade signs.