Veterans of Foreign War hosting flag retirement drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 97 is hosting a flag retirement drive from June 1 through June 13.

According to their website, members of VFW have spent years defending and honoring our nation’s most iconic symbol of freedom. They are asking for flag donations ahead of their yearly flag disposal ceremony held on flag day, June 14.

Flags can be brought to the lobby of the KGET studios, located at 2120 L St.

For more information on the VFW, or flag etiquette and disposal click here.