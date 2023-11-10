BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans hailing from Bakersfield got the recognition they deserved in a special ceremony on Friday.

On Nov. 10, a pinning ceremony at a senior center in Bakersfield recognized local veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Officials say Vietnam veterans were present to pin the local heroes at the ceremony while exchanging smiles and handshakes.

A Walter Reed Academy veteran, William Meyer, truly appreciated the events that unfolded today. “It’s a privilege and an honor to be celebrated as we are,” said Meyer.

Meyer also had advice for anyone considering a military career – he said to get that application in and go.