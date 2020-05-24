Veterans family support group places flags on headstones for Memorial Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A veterans support non-profit spent Saturday morning placing flags at the headstones of local fallen military members at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Cole’s Comrades is a group the helps the families of the fallen, saying they ensure those families do have a voice directing them to local resources.

Karen Galyan, the non-profit’s CEO, says her son was laid to rest at the cemetery, after facing a hard battle with PTSD.

You can find out more about Cole’s Comrades at this link.

