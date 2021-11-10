Veterans Day Parade will impact Downtown Bakersfield parking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Check where you park Thursday morning. If it’s on the Veteran’s Day Parade route, you may end up walking home.

Police posted signs on multiple streets in Downtown Bakersfield warning motorists their vehicles will be towed if they park along the parade route.

The department also tweeted a map showing areas that will be impacted, including 19th to 23rd streets and G to Q streets.

The Veteran’s Day Parade is tomorrow, November 11th starting at 10:00 a.m. The downtown area between 19th St. to 23rd St. and G St. to Q St. will be heavily impacted. Please allow extra time to navigate through the area between 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/B5xVWPiKkP — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) November 10, 2021

The parade will begin 10 a.m. outside KGET studios at 21st and L Streets, then head west on 21st Street, south on G Street, and east on 20th Street.

17 News’ Jim Scott will emcee the event, with Bob Berman, the only known Pear Harbor survivor in Kern County, serving as Grand Marshal.