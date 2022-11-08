BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Veteran Day Parade, sponsored by the American Legion, Post 26 of Bakersfield returns Nov 11. at 10 a.m. in downtown Bakersfield.

The parade will follow the same route as in previous years. The parade will begin outside the KGET 17 studios on 21st and L Street, heading west on 21st Street, turning south on G Street and then back east on 20th Street.

Jim Scott will be returning as the parade announcer this year and the Grand Marshall will be World War II Veteran, Victor Killingsworth. Veterans Day marks Killingsworth’s 102nd birthday.

The Kern County Library is also hosting its annual Thank a Veteran Art Card Project at all 22 of its branches until Thursday. Participants can stop by any library branch and write a letter, color a picture, or draw a card to express their gratitude towards local Veterans.

The Kern County Library will provide all the art materials participants will need to make a card. At the end of the project, the Kern County Library will distribute the card, pictures, and letters to Veterans in the community.