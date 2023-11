BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield annual Veterans Day Parade returns this Saturday Nov. 11.

American Legion Post 26 will begin the day by serving breakfast from 6:30 a.m. The parade then kicks off at 21st and L Streets at 10 a.m.

17’s Jim Scott will be the parade announcer again this year. The festivities will wrap up with a BBQ lunch back at American Legion from noon to 2 p.m. followed by the parade award ceremony.