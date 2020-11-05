Veterans Day events involving American Legion Post 26 beginning Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — American Legion Post 26 will host a series of events in honor of Veterans Day, beginning Saturday morning. The following is a list of the events, with the breakfast and lunch held at the post’s headquarters at 2020 H St.:
- Saturday, Nov. 7 — A Veteran’s Day breakfast prepared by the Kern Law Enforcement Association will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Veterans eat free, all others pay $5. The breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, eggs and drinks.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10 — World War II Memorial planning meeting, 6:30 p.m., at post headquarters.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) — unveiling of new veterans headstones at 10 a.m. Presented by Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery and VFW Post 97.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., presented by Post 26 and Halliburton Oilfield Services. Veterans eat free, otherwise hamburgers are $5, tri-tip $10. The bar will be open.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — A special TV tribute for Kern County veterans airing from 7 to 8 p.m., presented by Channel 17 under the auspices of the Bakersfield Veterans Parade Committee.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25 — Third annual “Operation: Lights of Thanks” at 4 p.m., presented by the United Veterans of Kern Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Association. Seeking votive candle donations to be shipped or hand-delivered by Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93307.