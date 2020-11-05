Veterans Day events involving American Legion Post 26 beginning Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 55-year-old man was arrested this week after detectives found the bed of the truck he was driving filled with pomegranates stolen from a nearby farm, according to sheriff's officials. The pomegranates were valued at $6,000.

Ermelindo Garcia, of Kettleman City, was arrested Monday on charges of grand theft of fruit and drug possession, officials said. There have been three other arrests related to the theft of pomegranates from Kern County farms in the past month.