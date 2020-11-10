Veterans business and funding opportunities to be discussed at Wednesday webinar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Funding options and business programs available for veterans are among the topics that will be discussed during a webinar Wednesday hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

“Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” will be online from noon to 1 p.m. Host Kelly Bearden will be joined by Dick Taylor, retired director of Kern County Veteran’s Service Office, to discuss programs available to veterans, how employers can hire a veteran and funding options for veteran-owned businesses.

Register online here to attend.