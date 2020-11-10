Veterans business and funding opportunities to be discussed at Wednesday webinar

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Funding options and business programs available for veterans are among the topics that will be discussed during a webinar Wednesday hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.

“Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” will be online from noon to 1 p.m. Host Kelly Bearden will be joined by Dick Taylor, retired director of Kern County Veteran’s Service Office, to discuss programs available to veterans, how employers can hire a veteran and funding options for veteran-owned businesses.

Register online here to attend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News