Veterans bills introduced by McCarthy become law

(KGET) — Two veterans bills introduced by Congressman Kevin McCarthy became law Friday upon the signing of the Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020.

The legislation included the VET TEC Expansion Act and the Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act, both introduced by McCarthy. In a news release, McCarthy gave the following statement:

“Protecting our nation’s service members and veterans is one of my proudest and most important duties as a Member of Congress, and these bills will help to fill important gaps in veteran support.

“To address an evolving and tech-heavy workforce, the VET TEC Expansion Act will enhance legislation I previously authored to give our veterans even greater access to educational programs that fit today’s evolving labor market. One of the many lessons that we can take away from 2020 is that education is not one-size-fits-all, and this applies to our service members as well. Now, veterans will be able to choose programs from a larger pool of interest areas, helping them to find fulfilling careers in fields they are passionate about.



“The Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act will help to provide our most vulnerable veterans with assistance when they need it most. This bill willgive ourhomeless veterans increased access to housing vouchers and other services toensurethat in challenging times, they have safe, reliable, and affordable housing.“