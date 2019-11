ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin is hosting a Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday.

The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. at Veteran’s Hall, 414 4th. Ave. It’s open to all veterans who live or have lived in Arvin, or who have ties to the city.

Seating is limited.

To RSVP, submit the form provided here or call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-854-3134.