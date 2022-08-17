BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve probably heard the Marine motto “semper fi” before but what about Semper Fries?

It’s a new food truck business opened up by a local Kern County hero.

The food truck is run by a Marine veteran, his partner, his son and his best friend. Together they bring gourmet comfort food to hungry customers.

The most notable feature of the food truck is its name, Semper Fries.

“The Marine Corps motto is Semper Fi which is Latin for ‘Always Faithful,'” Melvin Lee the owner of Semper Fries said. “Semper Fries is short, sweet and to the point.”

Melvin returned from eight years in service but the food truck wasn’t the first idea he had. He jumped around multiple jobs and went back to college. All to find the right fit.

At one point he opened a snow cone business with his brother but it still wasn’t it.

“A warm meal that just tastes really good, it’s going to make you feel better no matter what it is, Lee said. “Everyone loves to eat. That’s why the slogan on my trailer is ‘Stay Hungry.’ Stay hungry in everything you do.”

Semper Fries combines all parts of Melvin’s life. His family, his passion for business, and his bond to the military.

“It’s not the same for everybody,” Dick Taylor the president of Patriots of Kern said. “I think veterans need to feel right in their own skin. I mean be you.”

The shop offers gourmet French fries, mac-n-cheese, funnel cakes, and tri-tip sandwiches. It’s all hands-on deck inside the truck too. Everyone has a job, even Melvin’s 16-year-old stepson.

“I always thought that my first job would be at an In-N-Out or something. It’s even better with family I think. It’s really nice working with them,” Melvin’s stepson Franklyn Cardoza said.

Customers said not only is the food good but they’re happy they can help support a veteran.

“My first impression was like its unique, its different and my boyfriend is a Marine,” Jessica Evaro a customer at Semper Fries said.

Melvin’s next event will be this Saturday at Lake Ming for a custom car show supporting autism awareness.