BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chris Hagan, a local attorney with 20 years of experience as a trial lawyer with a focus on personal injury, insurance defense, public entity liability and employment litigation, has joined Chain Cohn Clark, the county’s oldest accident and injury law firm.

Hagan has earned a number of accolades, including being named a Super Lawyer, an honor given to only the top 5 percent of attorneys in the region, said a news release from Chain Cohn Clark. He has been named to the “Up-and-Coming 100” Rising Stars list in Southern California Super Lawyers Magazine, and is annually listed in the Super Lawyers rankings.

“As a seasoned litigation attorney, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm,” said Matt Clark, senior partner at Chain Cohn Clark, in the release. “We are excited to welcome Chris, and we are certain he will help us continue our mission as Kern County’s leading accident and injury law firm.”

Hagan said he and the attorneys at Chain Cohn Clark have developed a mutual respect and trust for each other over the decades.

“I was humbled when David (Cohn) and Matt offered me the opportunity to join their team,” the release said. “I look forward to using the skills that I have developed to help injury victims and their families obtain just results from insurance companies who don’t care about anything other than their bottom line.”