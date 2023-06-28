BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin police sergeant was arrested for public intoxication on Panorama Drive on April 10, according to Bakersfield Police Department public information officer Robert Pair.

Officers responded to reports of a man who appeared to be drunk in the 3900 block of Panorama Drive near Bakersfield College.

Police approached the man and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and identified him as Arvin police detective sergeant Ruben Gonzalez, 41. He was arrested for public intoxication and was off duty at the time of his arrest.

Gonzalez pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of being drunk in public as part of a plea deal, according to Kern County Assistant District Attorney Joe Kinzel.

The court has ordered Gonzalez to take DUI classes and if he completes DUI school, the charges will be dismissed. His next court hearing is scheduled for August.

Gonzalez is a 16 year veteran officer with the Arvin Police Department and remains on paid administrative, according to acting Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour.

“This is an isolated incident and does not reflect the great work the men and women of the Arvin Police Department,” Ghazalpour said.