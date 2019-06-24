Vehicles on fire, exploding at CarMax lot in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire spread to and set ablaze vehicles that began exploding at a CarMax lot in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire, reported at 1:30 p.m., traveled from the right hand shoulder of Highway 99 into the car lot on Colony Street, officers said. Six vehicles have burned, and the blaze was continuing to burn as of 2:30 p.m.

CarMax has been evacuated.

Traffic has slowed in the area, with motorists reporting smoke drifting into traffic lanes, the CHP said.