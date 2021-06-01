Vehicles with unsecured loads at disposal facilities will be charged fee: Public Works

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vehicles bringing untarped loads to Kern County Public Works disposal facilities will be charged a $5 minimum fee.

There has been an increase in recent years of customers visiting the facilities with untarped or unsecured loads, the department said, resulting in litter flying off or bulky items falling onto roadways. Canvases and plastic tarps, rope and bungee cords can be used to secure trash during transport.

Vehicles arriving at disposal facilities will be checked to make sure loads are properly secured, the release said. Violators will be assessed a load fee penalty.

“One way we can keep Kern beautiful is to properly tarp and secure your refuse on your way to the county disposal facilities. Kern is a beautiful county if we all work together to keep it that way,” Public Works Manager Tony Bonanno said in the release.