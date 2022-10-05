BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger suffered major injuries in a crash Wednesday morning after a head on semi truck crash with another in Buttonwillow.

According to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at 5:47 a.m. involving two semi trucks in the westbound lanes of Highway 46 and Gun Club Road. Officers found a third vehicle trapped underneath one of the trailers.

One passenger has been airlifted to a local hospital, officials said.

Westbound lanes of Highway 46 have been closed a quarter mile just west of Gun Club Road. Emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story.