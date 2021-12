BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where a vehicle was struck by train in Wasco Thursday morning.

It is unknown whether the vehicle was occupied at the time of the incident, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public and drivers to avoid the area of 6th and G Streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.