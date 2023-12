BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man in a wheelchair was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Monday night in downtown Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at 21st Street and Chester Avenue around 6 p.m. Bakersfield Police and officials from the Bakersfield Fire Department were on scene.

The extent of any injuries is not known. 17 News has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story.